Virginia school bus driver wins $100,000 lottery prize

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia school bus driver won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Hilda Ampy, of North Chesterfield, bought a $326,000,000 Fortune at a 7-Eleven in Richmond. She found out she won when she scratched the ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” she told Lottery officials. "I was so excited!”

The $326,000,000 Fortune features a top prize of $5 million, and lottery officials said seven $100,000 remain unclaimed in the game.

Officials said the chances of winning the $5 million prize are 1 in 2,774,400.