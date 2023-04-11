Watch Now
Virginia school bus driver wins $100,000 lottery prize

Virginia Lottery
Hilda Ampy
Posted at 7:49 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 19:49:57-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia school bus driver won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Hilda Ampy, of North Chesterfield, bought a $326,000,000 Fortune at a 7-Eleven in Richmond. She found out she won when she scratched the ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” she told Lottery officials. "I was so excited!”

The $326,000,000 Fortune features a top prize of $5 million, and lottery officials said seven $100,000 remain unclaimed in the game.

Officials said the chances of winning the $5 million prize are 1 in 2,774,400.

