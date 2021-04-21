Virginia sees nominal increase in daily COVID-19 cases as Hampton Roads vaccinates over 8k patients in a single day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 649,608 total cases, 505,419 of which are confirmed and 144,189 are probable. There are 10,640 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,931 being confirmed and 1,709 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,261, and deaths are up by 15 since Tuesday.
A total of 6,869,915 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 5,470,861 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 60,125 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 979 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 141 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,120 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.
271 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
130 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 822 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,970 in the state - that's 28% usage.
53,970 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|649,608
|1,261
|27,852
|68
|10,640
|15
|5,470,861
|60,125
|6.00%
|ACCOMACK
|2,778
|2
|202
|0
|40
|0
|20,826
|230
|6.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|20,326
|29
|955
|2
|284
|0
|131,669
|1,374
|9.40%
|FRANKLIN
|1,122
|1
|56
|1
|31
|0
|4,691
|39
|8.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,158
|0
|59
|0
|47
|0
|23,554
|241
|HAMPTON
|10,081
|17
|351
|3
|170
|2
|70,686
|560
|10.30%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,074
|7
|143
|0
|65
|0
|24,738
|166
|8.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,481
|11
|144
|1
|70
|0
|64,531
|435
|8.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|593
|0
|22
|0
|12
|0
|6,755
|36
|NEWPORT NEWS
|13,499
|26
|396
|2
|220
|0
|89,934
|886
|8.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|17,056
|17
|950
|0
|245
|1
|99,137
|634
|8.30%
|NORTHAMPTON
|786
|1
|78
|0
|35
|0
|9,989
|153
|6.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|868
|2
|21
|0
|16
|0
|9,280
|67
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,737
|15
|648
|1
|186
|1
|41,539
|601
|10.20%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,952
|0
|54
|0
|56
|0
|9,394
|60
|8.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,715
|8
|433
|0
|183
|1
|47,882
|343
|8.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|34,799
|59
|1,529
|2
|379
|0
|247,130
|1,859
|9.50%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|746
|3
|27
|0
|12
|0
|8,736
|71
|8.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,622
|3
|64
|1
|52
|0
|44,683
|358
|8.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|134,393
|201
|6,132
|13
|2103
|5
|955,154
|8,113
|8.80%
|(Local Average)