Virginia sees nominal increase in daily COVID-19 cases as Hampton Roads vaccinates over 8k patients in a single day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 649,608 total cases, 505,419 of which are confirmed and 144,189 are probable. There are 10,640 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,931 being confirmed and 1,709 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,261, and deaths are up by 15 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,869,915 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 5,470,861 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 60,125 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 979 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 141 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,120 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

271 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

130 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 822 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,970 in the state - that's 28% usage.

53,970 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 649,608 1,261 27,852 68 10,640 15 5,470,861 60,125 6.00% ACCOMACK 2,778 2 202 0 40 0 20,826 230 6.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,326 29 955 2 284 0 131,669 1,374 9.40% FRANKLIN 1,122 1 56 1 31 0 4,691 39 8.10% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,158 0 59 0 47 0 23,554 241 HAMPTON 10,081 17 351 3 170 2 70,686 560 10.30% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,074 7 143 0 65 0 24,738 166 8.10% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,481 11 144 1 70 0 64,531 435 8.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 593 0 22 0 12 0 6,755 36 NEWPORT NEWS 13,499 26 396 2 220 0 89,934 886 8.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,056 17 950 0 245 1 99,137 634 8.30% NORTHAMPTON 786 1 78 0 35 0 9,989 153 6.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 868 2 21 0 16 0 9,280 67 PORTSMOUTH 8,737 15 648 1 186 1 41,539 601 10.20% SOUTHAMPTON 1,952 0 54 0 56 0 9,394 60 8.10% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,715 8 433 0 183 1 47,882 343 8.10% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 34,799 59 1,529 2 379 0 247,130 1,859 9.50% WILLIAMSBURG 746 3 27 0 12 0 8,736 71 8.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,622 3 64 1 52 0 44,683 358 8.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 134,393 201 6,132 13 2103 5 955,154 8,113 8.80% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

