Watch
News

Actions

Virginia sees nominal increase in daily COVID-19 cases as Hampton Roads vaccinates over 8k patients in a single day

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:49:55-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 649,608 total cases, 505,419 of which are confirmed and 144,189 are probable. There are 10,640 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,931 being confirmed and 1,709 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,261, and deaths are up by 15 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,869,915 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 5,470,861 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 60,125 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 979 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 141 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,120 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

271 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

130 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 822 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,970 in the state - that's 28% usage.

53,970 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS649,6081,26127,8526810,640155,470,86160,1256.00%
ACCOMACK2,7782202040020,8262306.40%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE20,3262995522840131,6691,3749.40%
FRANKLIN1,12215613104,691398.10%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,158059047023,554241
HAMPTON10,081173513170270,68656010.30%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,0747143065024,7381668.10%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,48111144170064,5314358.20%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS59302201206,75536
NEWPORT NEWS13,499263962220089,9348868.20%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK17,056179500245199,1376348.30%
NORTHAMPTON78617803509,9891536.40%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON86822101609,28067
PORTSMOUTH8,737156481186141,53960110.20%
SOUTHAMPTON1,95205405609,394608.10%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,71584330183147,8823438.10%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH34,799591,52923790247,1301,8599.50%
WILLIAMSBURG74632701208,736718.20%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,622364152044,6833588.20%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS134,3932016,1321321035955,1548,1138.80%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education