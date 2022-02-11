Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Senate panel passes partial grocery tax repeal

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Bersenach/Orange County Register/Getty Images
The US economy is strong, yet discount retailers are booming. That's why "extreme value" supermarket chain Grocery Outlet believes its the perfect time to hit the public market. Credit: Paul Bersenach/Orange County Register/Getty Images
Grocery Outlet
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 12:08:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Senate committee has approved a compromise measure that would repeal part of the sales tax on groceries.

The proposal approved late Thursday doesn’t go as far as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for fully repealing the tax.

But the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports it would end the 1% that the state collects and the .5% that funds transportation.

The measure that passed 13-2 would also exempt menstrual products from the sales tax. It wouldn’t repeal a 1% local option tax that goes to local governments.

The measure needs to clear the Senate floor before it heads to the Republican-controlled House.

Related: High prices at the grocery store aren't going away any time soon, Goldman Sachs says

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories