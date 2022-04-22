Virginia siblings waiting for lifesaving kidney transplants at same time

YORKTOWN, Va. – At the age of 66, Laurie Cooper is in a race against time before her health worsens.

“The average wait is three to five years, so I’m kind of in a time crunch there,” Cooper said.

Cooper, who lives in Yorktown, has been on a kidney transplant waiting list for several months.

She said she’s had Type I diabetes since the age of 14. She takes insulin every day, but the disease took a major toll on her organs leaving her with heart disease and kidney failure.

“For some reason, God still has me here,” she said.

