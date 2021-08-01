Virginia SPCA's new 'Beach Buddies' program pairs dogs, companions for quality time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Beginning August 2, human "buddies" are invited to pick up an adoptable dog from the Virginia Beach SPCA for some quality time outside the shelter.

The SPCA's new "Beach Buddies" program lets members of the community take a dog out and about for up to three hours every Monday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., giving the dogs a much-needed break from the stressful shelter environment as well as practice with socialization before they find their forever homes.

Suggested activities include taking the dog for a walk, going for a car ride, spending time with them at home and visiting a pet-friendly public location.

The shelter will provide Beach Buddies teams with everything they need for a fun, safe outing, including a leash, a seatbelt harness, a collapsible water bowl and plenty of treats.

“The Beach Buddies program is sure to be a hit for both the canine and human buddies,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the Virginia Beach SPCA. “Our dogs will get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a beloved pet while members of our community will enjoy spending time with the pups and knowing they are helping homeless animals.”

The program will also help shelter staff learn more about the dogs. Beach Buddies participants will be asked to provide feedback on the dogs' likes and dislikes, as well as any personality notes from their time together, to help the dogs get adopted into the right homes.

All Beach Buddies program participants will need to pre-register online. The SPCA asks for a suggested donation of $10 to participate, and all proceeds will go towards the care of shelter animals.

To learn more or to register for the Virginia Beach SPCA’s Beach Buddies program, click here.