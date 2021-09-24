Virginia State Police arrest wanted suspect after hit-and-run crash on I-64

YORK Co., Va. - A 30-year-old man was arrested after running away from the scene of a hit-and-run crash on I-64 West Sunday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 1:22 p.m. on September 19, officers responded to the interstate, where they found an abandoned, crashed 2014 Chevrolet Impala blocking the left lane of travel. Citizens on scene reported that a shirtless male driver, the sole occupant of the crashed vehicle, ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Vehicle registration came back to 30-year-old Robert Lee Manny, who had a previous history of running from Hampton Police Department and York County Sheriff's Office officers in previous traffic incidents. Police say Manny was also wanted on multiple drug and violent offenses.

State police checked the area and made contact with a person matching Manny's description. A trooper approached the man and called him by name, and Manny ran away into the woods near the initial crash location.

The VSP's K9 unit performed an extensive track and foot pursuit, and Manny was located in the backyard of a York County residence. He was taken into custody by state police with the assistance of the York County Sheriff's Office.

Manny was served with outstanding warrants out of Hopewell, Newport News and the city of Hampton. Warrants were taken out and served on Manny for the following; driving while revoked, hit and run, expired registration, no insurance, expired inspection, reckless driving, fleeing from law enforcement, destruction of property, attempted carjacking, and petit larceny.

Manny is currently at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail with no bond awaiting trial.