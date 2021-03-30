Virginia State Police arrest woman in connection with child abduction, recover 6-year-old after short pursuit

GREENVILLE, CO., Va. - After a short pursuit, State Police recovered an abducted 6-year-old. Police in counties neighboring Greenville were alerted Monday, March 29, around 10:30 p.m. that a 2017 Honda Civic Coupe may have been involved in an earlier abduction.

Shortly after, Greenville Police learned that Prince George County Officers had attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit entailed. Crystal M. Maryland, 36, had an active warrant, and the child was believed to be inside the vehicle, according to a news release.

The pursuit ended quickly as Maryland fled, but she was spotted by a state trooper around 10:43 p.m. on Route 35 at the Sussex County/Southampton County line. A traffic stop was initiated.

Maryland refused to pull over and proceeded to travel eastbound on Route 35 at a high rate of speed.

The trooper struck Maryland's vehicle, resulting in the Honda running through the median, across the westbound lanes and into an embankment. Crystal Michelle Maryland was then taken into police custody.

The 6-year-old girl was found unharmed in the vehicle and was evaluated by medical personnel. The child's parents were identified, and she was released into their custody.

Maryland was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation, where she was cleared of her injuries. She was then taken to Southampton Regional Jail for processing where she was served with the pending felony warrant for abduction.

Maryland was charged by state police with felony eluding, reckless driving, felony child endangerment, and failure to secure a child in an approved child restraint device.

Crystal Michelle Maryland is being held without bond.