Virginia State Police assist Richmond police in search of missing man

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of Richmond City Police Department on September 2, at 9:45 p.m.

According to the Richmond City Police Department, the disappearance of Hunter Blake Cook, 27, poses a threat to his health and safety.

He was last seen around the 1600 block of Robin Hood Road, near the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center.

Cook is described as 6 foot, 155 pounds, with a small tattoo on his right cheekbone and presumed to be on foot, according to VSP.

Contact the Richmond City Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 804-646-4105 or at the Virginia State Police website.

