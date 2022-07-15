Virginia State Police investigate fatal car crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a man died in a single car crash early Friday morning

At approximately 1:47 a.m. State Police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Interstate 264 at Greenwood Drive, in the city of Portsmouth.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Kia Soul was traveling westbound on I-264, when the driver and sole occupant, ran off the roadway into the tree line. Upon crashing into the tree line, the vehicle overturned and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver at this time has not been identified, and the vehicle did not have a registration.

Troopers are still investigating, and with the assistance of the office of the Medical Examiner, will identify the driver of the vehicle.