CAPE CHARLES, Va. - Virginia State Police is currently investigating a car crash that resulted in a fatality early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 28200 block of Lankford Highway, on the Eastern Shore.

Southbound Route 13 and Lankford Highway is currently shut down.

VDOT is assisting to reroute traffic at the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.