Virginia State Police investigate Hampton interstate shooting, injures one 

HAMPTON, Va. - A person was injured by a gunshot while driving in Hampton Tuesday night.

State police were called to investigate an interstate shooting that had occurred on Interstate 64 in the vicinity of Kings Street and LaSalle Avenue in the city of Hampton on July 5, 2022 at approximately 10:58 PM

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victims were traveling westbound on Interstate 64, when an unknown vehicle shot at the passenger window, injuring the front seat passenger.

Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving between the area of Interstate 64 in the vicinity of Kings Street and LaSalle Avenue, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

The victims were driving a blue colored Nissan Sedan.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at # (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

This is an on-going criminal investigation.