Virginia State Police investigate I-264 interstate shooting

Posted at 7:03 AM, Jul 19, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police was called to investigate an interstate shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at approximately 2:46 a.m. on Interstate 264, westbound near Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

The investigation is ongoing.

Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving between the area of Interstate 264 in the vicinity of Brambleton Avenue prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged by authorities to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

