NORTHHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State police are investigating a crash that left a tractor trailer overturned early Friday morning.

At approximately 4:51 a.m., Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor trailer, in Northampton County, Eastern Shore on Friday, February 25 2022.

The crash occurred southbound Lankford Highway (Route 13) at Red Bank Road, which currently has all lanes blocked.

VDOT has detours in place at this time.

The investigation in ongoing.