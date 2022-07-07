Virginia State Police investigate Portsmouth crash caused by interstate shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A person crashed their car after being shot on the interstate in Portsmouth.

State police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Interstate 264 at Victory Boulevard, in Portsmouth at approximately 11:33 p.m. on July 6th, 2022. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the crash was a result of an interstate shooting.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver and sole occupant of a Mercedes Benz was traveling westbound on Interstate 264, when a dark colored sedan pulled alongside of the driver and began to shoot at the vehicle, subsequently causing the driver to lose control and run off the roadway into the treeline at the Victory Boulevard off ramp.

The driver, a man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Norfolk General Hospital.

Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving between the area of Interstate 264 in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard, Portsmouth, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is an on-going criminal investigation.

