Virginia State Police investigate three local crashes involving pedestrians

Virginia State Police are investigating three pedestrian crashes that happened recently in different local cities.

On Saturday, August 14 Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Gloucester Co. It was determined that the pedestrian died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 8:23 p.m., at the intersection of Guinea Road and Rowes View Lane, 50-year-old Liam Greenhalgh was walking in the eastbound lane of travel during a heavy rainfall. The driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Golf, Brett Daniel Quirk, was traveling eastbound on Guinea Road when he came upon and struck Greenhalgh. Greenhalgh died at the scene, according to VSP. The accident is still under investigation.

Then early Sunday morning in Virginia Beach, VSP responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Witchduck Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane when a vehicle traveling westbound I-264, swerved to avoid the pedestrian and struck another vehicle. VSP said shortly after the incident, another vehicle traveling westbound struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

Lastly, in Accomack Co., around 8:30 p.m. on August 15, VSP responded to Route 13 to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred on Lankford Highway (Route 13) south of Evans Road.

Police said their preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Route 13 when a pedestrian attempting to cross the roadway, entered the roadway and into the path of the Ford Explorer, and was struck. Upon impact with the pedestrian, the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn. The pedestrian, 43 year old Abel Antonio Morales-Perez, of the 25000 block of Johnson Road, Parksley, Virginia, died upon impact. The driver of the Ford, 44 year old Sain Wilson of Parksley, and his male passenger, Regisma Wilmer, of Florida, both suffered serious life threatening injuries and had to be medflight out to Peninsula Regional Medical in Salisbury, Maryland.

Notification has been made to the deceased family members. At this time the accident is still under investigation, VSP said.