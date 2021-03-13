Virginia State Police investigating after man killed in crash in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. - A Virginia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County Friday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash was called in at about 7:55 p.m. Officers responded to Old State Road (Route 712), south of I-85, where they found a vehicle that ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle's driver, 52-year-old William Fredrick Clary, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he entered a curve and lost control of his vehicle.

Clary was airlifted from the scene to Chippenham Hospital, where he died from his injuries Saturday morning.

Police said it's unknown if Clary was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed and alcohol were both contributing factors.