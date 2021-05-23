Virginia State Police investigating after Norfolk man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-64 East

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 12:55 a.m., and troopers responded to I-64 East east of Norview Avenue.

Preliminary investigations show that the driver of a 2007 Lexus LS460, 35-year-old Norfolk man Schuyler Omar Hardy, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes when he lost control of his vehicle. Hardy ran off the road to the right, struck a guardrail, over-corrected, crossed over all lanes of traffic and struck the jersey wall on the left side of the roadway.

Hardy suffered serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Police say it's unknown at this time if alcohol played a contributing factor in the crash or if Hardy was wearing a seatbelt. The crash is still under investigation to determine if driver distraction contributed to the crash.

This is a developing story.