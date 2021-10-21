Virginia State Police investigating after police pursuit ends in crash, downed powerline

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a 25-year-old man crashed into a power line following a police pursuit.

According to police, at about 12:26 p.m., a VSP trooper saw a vehicle speeding on I-64 East in Hampton and attempted to pull the driver over before the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The driver continued through the HRBT at a high rate of speed, then took the 4th View exit ramp in Norfolk and turned off onto Rippard Avenue.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle and began searching through the area. He then found the vehicle, which had lost control, struck a power line and become immobilized.

Walter Jay'on Hall, 25, was taken into custody without incident. He will be held in the Hampton City Jail.

Dominion Power was notified of the downed power line.