HAMPTON, Va. - The Virginia State Police Criminal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting on I-64 in Hampton that left a man injured Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., State Police were called to investigate a shooting that happened on I-64 east, west of Big Bethel Road.

A 28-year-old driver had been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

