ACCOMACK Co., Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Route 13 at Withams Road in the Oak Hill area of Accomack County Monday.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 13 are currently closed. Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are redirecting traffic.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.