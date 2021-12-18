Virginia State Police investigating shooting, 2-vehicle crash on I-664 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The Virginia State Police has the southbound lanes of I-664 at Powhatan Parkway in Hampton shut down after a shooting led to a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at 12:46 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a shooting that caused both vehicles to crash.

Troopers are currently on the scene, and the Criminal Bureau of Investigation has been called out.

There is currently no other information available.

