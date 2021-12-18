Watch
Virginia State Police investigating shooting, 2-vehicle crash on I-664 in Hampton

Posted at 1:17 PM, Dec 18, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - The Virginia State Police has the southbound lanes of I-664 at Powhatan Parkway in Hampton shut down after a shooting led to a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at 12:46 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a shooting that caused both vehicles to crash.

Troopers are currently on the scene, and the Criminal Bureau of Investigation has been called out.

There is currently no other information available.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

