NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a suspicious death on eastbound I-264 Wednesday morning.

According to police, at about 5:04 a.m., officers were notified of a death at Campostella Road to I-264 East in Norfolk.

The ramp from Campostella Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agents investigate the scene.

This is a developing story.