Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia State Police issue alert for 13-year-old girl missing out of Chesterfield County

Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo
Virginia State Police
Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo
Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 16:19:45-04

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police issued a missing/endangered alert after a 13-year-old Chesterfield County girl was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo was last seen Thursday around midnight on the 900 block of Cliffside Drive in Chesterfield County. According to the VSP, Ruiz-Carillo is a Hispanic female standing about 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes and straight black hair.

Ruiz-Carillo was possibly wearing a blue sweater or floral shirt, blue or black jeans and sandals. She also has a scar on her left hand between the thumb and index fingers.

The Chesterfield County Police Department believes Ruiz-Carillo may be in danger.

If you have any information on Ruiz-Carillo's whereabouts, call (804) 748-1251.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo