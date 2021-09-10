Virginia State Police issue alert for missing, endangered 3-year-old last seen February 2021 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police issued an alert for a missing, endangered child who was last seen in February 2021.

According to police, 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell was last seen in Augusta, Virginia. She is believed to be with 41-year-old Candi Royer, who was seen September 3, 2021 in Augusta.

Cuthriell stands 3 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 40 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Police did not give a clothing description.

Royer stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown or blonde hair and green eyes. No clothing description was given for Royer.

If you or someone you know has information on Cuthriell's whereabouts, call Augusta County Sheriff's Office Investigator Reid at (540) 245-5333.