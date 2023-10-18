Virginia State Police launching 'DISS-rupt' campaign on Interstate 64

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting Thursday in Virginia drivers can expect to see increased patrols from Virginia State Police as the Appomattox, Chesapeake, Richmond, and Salem Divisions conduct 'Operation DISSrupt' on all 299.45 miles of Interstate 64.

The campaign runs through Saturday in the commonwealth and focuses on 4 different areas of safety:



Distracted driving

Impaired driving

Speed compliance

Seat belt safety

“This initiative is about getting back to the basics of traffic safety,” said Captain Ted E. Jones, Virginia State Police Richmond Division Commander. “We are asking Virginians to help state police ‘DISS-rupt’ the dangerous behaviors that put motorists and pedestrians at risk. Added patrols in the Appomattox Division will be concentrated along I-64 in Louisa, Goochland, Henrico and New Kent counties, as well as the City of Richmond.”

Preliminary data shared by Virginia State Police shows that 674 people have died in traffic crashes on Virginia roadways so far in 2023. In addition, 99 pedestrians have been struck and killed in Virginia between January 1st of this year through October 17th.

State police will also be on post at the eastbound Interstate 64 Rest Area in New Kent County during the operation to talk with travelers about the importance of safe driving habits.

Virginia State Police officials say 'Operation DISS-rupt' will focus on Interstate 95, Interstate 81, and Interstate 66 in the coming months.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

