Virginia State Police looking for passenger who fled during traffic stop in Chesapeake; driver arrested

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Virginia State Police are looking for the passenger of a vehicle who fled during a traffic stop Monday morning.

Around 11:03 a.m., a Trooper made a traffic stop on a 2000 Honda Acura for driving 89 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-664 northbound at Bowers Hill. Once they were stopped, both the driver of the vehicle and his passenger got out and fled on foot, leading to a foot chase.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Elijah Williams of Virginia Beach, was apprehended shortly after the chase without incident. The passenger was identified as a male who was wearing all-black clothing and wearing a black ski mask.

Chesapeake Police are helping State Police searching for the passenger in the area of the 4400 block of Airline Boulevard.

Officials say the incident happened near Southwestern Elementary School but say there has not been any reported incident at the school and no school staff or students were hurt.

Williams is currently being interviewed, and the charges against him are forthcoming.

This incident is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.