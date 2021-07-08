Virginia State Police looking for suspect accused of shooting at another driver during road rage incident on I-664

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on I-664 near the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel Wednesday morning that was the result of road rage.

Around 11:32 a.m., dispatchers got a call from a male victim saying he had been involved in a road rage incident. He said another male in a black sedan was following his vehicle and shot at him and his male passenger.

The initial road rage incident and shooting took place in the northbound lanes of I-664 between the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel and Chestnut Avenue.

State Police say victim was traveling in a black Nissan Sentra when he being followed by a male suspect with dreadlocks. The suspect was driving a black sedan with tinted windows.

Virginia State Police

Officials say the victim continued driving northbound on I-664, taking the I-64 eastbound exit and continued to the Settlers Landing Road exit ramp in Hampton. The suspect followed the victim and got off at Settlers Landing in an unknown direction.

The driver and his passenger were not hurt during this incident. State Police found a single gunshot to the rear bumper.

Virginia State Police

The agency is reaching out to the community for any witnesses who were driving in the area of I-664 in the vicinity of the MMMBT and I-64 before or after the incident and who may have possible information. If you know anything about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior, you are asked to contact Virginia State Police by calling (757) 424-6800 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Download the News 3 app for updates.