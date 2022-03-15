Virginia State Police offers $5,000 as hiring bonus for new hires

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Police is offering their new employees $5,000 as a hiring bonus.

This hiring bonus comes in addition to competitive pay and a generous benefits package that includes insurance, paid leave, retirement and savings options.

The Virginia State Police website advertises other perks for new troopers such as “a new take-home car and new, free uniforms and equipment.”

New troopers are eligible for the bonus after graduating from the Virginia State Police academy... And successfully completing the field officer training phase.

