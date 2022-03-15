Watch
News

Actions

Virginia State Police offers $5,000 as hiring bonus for new hires

275339091_328827389274317_8467900097435997576_n.jpg
Virginia State Police
275339091_328827389274317_8467900097435997576_n.jpg
Posted at 6:29 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 06:29:19-04

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Police is offering their new employees $5,000 as a hiring bonus.

This hiring bonus comes in addition to competitive pay and a generous benefits package that includes insurance, paid leave, retirement and savings options.

The Virginia State Police website advertises other perks for new troopers such as “a new take-home car and new, free uniforms and equipment.”

New troopers are eligible for the bonus after graduating from the Virginia State Police academy... And successfully completing the field officer training phase.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories