NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on the Norfolk side of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

According to police, officers received a call for the crash at 11:26 a.m. and responded to the scene on I-64 E near 15th View.

Police said injuries were reported in the crash, but did not have information on the extent of the injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.