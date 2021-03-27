Menu

Virginia State Police recover stolen firearm during Portsmouth DUI arrest

News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 27, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Virginia State Police arrested two people and recovered a stolen firearm during a DUI arrest early Saturday morning.

According to police, at 12:06 a.m., officers responded to a call for a vehicle in the lane of travel on I-264 East near Effingham Street. When officers arrived, they found a 2014 Kia Sorrento stopped in the right lane with its brake lights on.

Police said the driver, 35-year-old Lanarda Shambley, was asleep with the vehicle in drive and her foot on the brake. The vehicle's passenger, 34-year-old Roshon Donty White, was also asleep with a loaded firearm in his lap.

White, a Virginia Beach man, was wanted out of Norfolk on warrants for revoked/DUI related and reckless driving, and was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. The firearm in his possession was found stolen out of Chesapeake.

White and Shambley were both taken to Portsmouth City Jail.

