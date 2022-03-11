Virginia State Police reopen interstate after searching for evidence on I-64 near 4th View

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police temporarily shutdown I-64 WB in Norfolk to conduct a search for possible evidence related to a shooting.

According to police, someone reported that a shooting happened on I-64 near 4th View Street. A person was taken to the hospital, but authorities were running into issues locating any evidence at the scene.

VSP did not want to release details of the search nor investigation due to the lack of concrete proof, reports say. State Police is unable to prove that a shooting happened at 4th View Street and believe that it may have happened at another location.

I-64 was closed as a precaution.

