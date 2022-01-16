Virginia State Police respond to 142 crashes across Virginia as winter weather sweeps through state

Virginia State Police troopers have responded to 142 crashes and 162 disabled vehicles as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday as a winter storm sweeps across the Commonwealth.

Since midnight, the VSP has responded to weather-related calls in the following localities:

Richmond Divison: 12 disabled vehicles, 30 traffic crashes

Culpeper Division: 21 disabled vehicles, 6 traffic crashes

Appomattox Division: 17 disabled vehicles, 20 traffic crashes

Wytheville Division: 45 disabled vehicles, 36 traffic crashes

Chesapeake Division: 18 disabled vehicles, 11 traffic crashes

Salem Division: 29 disabled vehicles, 32 traffic crashes

Fairfax Division: 20 disabled vehicles, 7 traffic crashes

According to the VSP, the majority of the crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. No traffic fatalities have been reported during this time period.

The VSP advises Virginians to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday, especially along the I-81 corridor, so that Virginia Department of Transportation crews can safely and effectively treat the roads.

If you must travel during the storm, the VSP asks that you take these safety tips into consideration:

Know before you go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at 511 Virginia or on the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions — these are emergency lines that need to remain open.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle's roof, trunk, hood and windows before you travel.

Use your headlights in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

Drive for conditions. Slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Always buckle up.

Avoid distractions — put down the phone.

As the storm moves through the state, there will be an increased chance of encountering emergency vehicles assisting motorists. If it's safe to do so, carefully move over and give these responders plenty of room to safely work.

