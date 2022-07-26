SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a four-vehicle crash left a driver and a passenger dead in Southampton County Monday morning.

According to police, at 11:30 a.m., officers were called to Route 58 at Route 671 in Southampton County, where a crash took place in the eastbound lanes of Route 58.

The flow of traffic was going below the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

The driver of a tractor trailer, Stephen McNeil, was traveling in the eastbound lanes at the posted speed limit when he approached traffic and struck the rear of a dump truck. The tractor trailer also struck a smaller vehicle, and the dump truck was pushed into another tractor trailer.

Both the dump truck and McNeil's tractor trailer then caught fire.

McNeil, 70, died on impact. His front-seat passenger, 57-year-old Bobby Nicholson, was ejected from the tractor trailer and died on impact.

The dump truck's driver suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. The other drivers did not require hospitalization.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the VSP said.