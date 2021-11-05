Virginia State Police search for hit and run suspect that struck police car

HAMPTON, Va. - Virginia State Police search for suspect that struck a State Trooper’s car and fled the scene.
State Police responded to assist Smart Traffic with a disabled vehicle with a disorderly subject at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night.
The incident occurred westbound on Interstate 64, west of Mallory Street.
While the trooper was assisting the smart traffic vehicle incident an unknown vehicle struck the troopers vehicle and continued westbound I-64, fleeing the scene.
There were no injuries reported from the vehicle crash.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 64, westbound, in the vicinity of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel/Mallory Street, or after this incident, who may have possible information or may have seen the vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone with information about this hit and run crash and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.