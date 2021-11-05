Virginia State Police search for hit and run suspect that struck police car

HAMPTON, Va. - Virginia State Police search for suspect that struck a State Trooper’s car and fled the scene.

State Police responded to assist Smart Traffic with a disabled vehicle with a disorderly subject at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The incident occurred westbound on Interstate 64, west of Mallory Street.

While the trooper was assisting the smart traffic vehicle incident an unknown vehicle struck the troopers vehicle and continued westbound I-64, fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries reported from the vehicle crash.