Virginia State Police search for possible witnesses after juvenile shot during altercation in Greensville Co.

GREENSVILLE, Va. - On Tuesday evening, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with Greenville and Sussex County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that took the life of a juvenile.

The incident happened at the intersection of S. Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that an altercation happened between the passengers of two vehicles that had begun in Sussex County on Route 301 and continued into the County of Greensville, before concluding at the intersection of Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street with the death of a male juvenile passenger.

Currently BCI Agents are working in conjunction with both Greensville and Sussex County Sheriff's Office in the investigation that has resulted in a homicide, VSP said.

The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area or vicinity of Route 301, Mayes Street, or S. Braxton Avenue, prior to, or after the incident occurred, or who may have possible information.