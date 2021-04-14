Virginia State Police seeking witness information in Windsor traffic stop involving Army lieutenant

WINDSOR, Va. - The Virginia State Police is asking for witnesses to come forward as part of an investigation into a December 2020 traffic stop involving two Town of Windsor Police officers and a Petersburg man.

State police are seeking anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the encounter between the Windsor officers and Lt. Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, on December 5, 2020.

Nazario is now suing the two officers over the traffic stop, during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

The traffic stop was initiated at about 6:35 p.m. as Nazario was traveling west in a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Route 460 in Windsor. The actual traffic stop occurred a minute later at the BP gas station at the intersection of Route 460, Church Street, Bank Street and Court Street.

Anyone with information and/or cell phone video before, of or after the traffic stop is encouraged to contact the VSP by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

According to the VSP, the investigation into the traffic stop was initiated at the request of the Windsor Police Chief and at the directive of Gov. Ralph Northam.