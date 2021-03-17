Virginia State Police trooper hit from behind while running radar on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., a VSP trooper was sitting in the median (across from the VDOT weigh station) running radar. The trooper was on I-664 just before the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel (MMMBT) on the Suffolk side.

VSP said the trooper was stationary facing northbound traffic when he was struck from behind by a 2014 Honda Accord. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Dominique Alexandra Simmons, of Winton, North Carolina.

According to police, Simmons said that she fell asleep while driving upon striking the troopers vehicle.

Fire and rescue were called to the scene and both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

News 3 is working to learn more and will provide additional details when they are available.

Simmons was charged with reckless driving, police say.