Virginia State Police trooper injured in I-64 crash, driver charged

YORK Co., Va. - A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in an interstate crash in York County early Friday morning.

According to the VSP, the crash happened at about 3:07 a.m. on I-64 East. The trooper was stationary on the left shoulder running radar when a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the trooper from behind.

Both the trooper and the driver, identified as North Chesterfield man Kevin Allen Fulghum, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Fulghum, who remains in the hospital, was charged with reckless driving, driving while suspended (second offense), improper registration, possession of a controlled substance and no insurance. Further charges are still pending.

The trooper involved suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

No one else was injured in this incident.