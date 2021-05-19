Virginia State Police Trooper involved in 2-vehicle crash on Eastern Shore

PAINTER, Va. - A Virginia State Police Trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Route 13 in Painter early Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:06 p.m. State Police say the crash happened in front of the Old Central Middle School.

According to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, Stations 10 from Melfa and 12 from Painter responded to a report of a crash with a possible entrapment while they were on the scene of a fire.

Command 9, Engine 95, Medic 92 and Engine 8-5 responded to the crash and found two vehicles that were involved in a rear-end collision. Both vehicles were in the median of the highway, and there was no entrapment.

Four people were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, and then two were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters by Nightingale.

Officials did not provide an update on the status of the Trooper.

There is no further information.

