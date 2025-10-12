Virginia State Police trooper seriously injured in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper was seriously injured Saturday after a car struck a patrol vehicle on U.S. Highway 29 in Pittsylvania County.

According to state police, two troopers were stopped on the southbound side of the highway around 2:05 p.m. assisting a disabled tractor-trailer when a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser crashed into the rear patrol vehicle. The impact pushed that patrol car into one of the troopers and then into a second police vehicle.

The injured trooper was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The second trooper was not hurt.

Investigators said both patrol vehicles had their emergency lights on and were partially in the right travel lane to protect the disabled tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Chrysler was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.