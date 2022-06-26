HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia State Police is warning residents to watch out for fraudulent phone calls involving police impersonation.

According to the department, some people have reported getting calls from someone who identifies themself as a Virginia State Police trooper or lieutenant. The caller ID shows a legitimate Virginia State Police phone number with a 276 area code to appear credible.

The VSP said the caller claims the recipient's identity has been stolen or that there is a warrant out for the recipient's arrest. The caller then asks for money to be transferred or wired to an account, or asks the recipient to purchase gift cards, for the charges to be cleared.

"Law enforcement never contacts citizens by phone to request payment or to clear arrest warrants," the VSP said on Twitter, adding that law enforcement will never request payment with gift cards, either. "Never provide a credit card or account information over the phone."

If you receive a phone call from someone impersonating police, hang up and report the scam through the Federal Trade Commission.