Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers

Members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical, and practical training in October 2022.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 15:27:34-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.

These men and women came to the Virginia State Police as "pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers."

"You entered the Academy with the invaluable experience of already understanding what it takes to serve and protect. You understand that to be a truly effective law-enforcement professional, there are certain lessons and virtues that can only come from within - integrity and attitude," Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle told the graduates.

The graduates still have three more weeks of hands-on training before additional in-the-field training with a Field Training Officer.

