Virginia State University President selected to be on the U.S. President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs

PETERSBURG, Va. - Virginia State University President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, was selected by The White House to serve on the U.S. President’s Board of Advisors (PBA) on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“I am proud to serve on this Board which allows me to continue to advocate for the transformative work of HBCUs,” said VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah.

The mission of the PBA is to strengthen the capacity of HBCUs to provide the highest-quality education, increase opportunities for these institutions to participate in and benefit from federal programs, and ensure that HBCUs can continue to be engines of opportunity.

"This initiative gives me an opportunity, in my capacity as VSU President, to also work closely with the Executive Office of the U.S. President on key administration priorities related to advancing educational equity, excellence, and economic opportunities for HBCUs,” said VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah.

The Presidential appointees to the Board include representatives of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, other institutions of higher education, business and financial institutions, private foundations, and secondary education.

The Board issues an Annual Federal Plan for Assistance to HBCUs to President Joe Biden.

Board members also give advice to the Secretary of Education and makes recommendations in reports to the President on how to increase the private sector role in strengthening HBCUs to ensure the goal of long-term viability and enhancement of these institutions.