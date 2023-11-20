Virginia State University to host 2024 Presidential Debate

ETTRICK, Va. -- Virginia State University (VSU) announced Monday that it would host a 2024 President Debate.

The university said it is the "first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) ever selected to host a General Election U.S. Presidential Debate."

"We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate,” VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said in a statement. "This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide."

The debate, scheduled for October 1, 2024, at the VSU Multipurpose Center, would be the second of three scheduled presidential debates.

The VSU Multipurpose Center on 2nd Avenue in Ettrick, Va.

"We have always been committed to excellence, inclusivity, and civic engagement,” Eldon Burton, VSU Assistant Vice President for Government Relations, said in a statement. "This incredible achievement will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the campus community, the university’s reputation, and the nation as a whole."

In 2016, Longwood University hosted a debate between vice-presidential candidates Mike Pence and Tim Kaine.

The University of Richmond was the site for a 1993 presidential debate between President George Bush, Democratic challenger Bill Clinton, and third-party candidate Ross Perot. That debate was the first presidential debate conducted in a town hall-style forum.

