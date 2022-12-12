Virginia students collect 1,200 pounds of snacks for soldiers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Hermitage High School student has collected a massive amount of candy and other snacks for the military men and women serving our country.

Emmi Wells, 15, and Kennedy Sheehan, 9, have collected food for troops for a few years.

Wells started the program when she was just 8 years old. For that first year, she collected 70 pounds of snacks and treats.

This year, Wells was able to collect over 1,200 pounds of goodies with the help of friends, family and other schools in Henrico County.

The treats will be given to the USO at Richmond International Airport, which supports military travelers, to be handed out to troops.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.