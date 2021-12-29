Virginia Supreme Court issues final legislative maps

NORFOLK, Va. - Following months of controversy, the Virginia Supreme Court has now issued the final legislative maps, completing Virginia's redistricting process.

Last year, voters approved creating a bipartisan commission to redraw Virginia's state and congressional legislative districts, a process required every ten years when new census data comes out.

The commission was unable to come to an agreement on the maps and sent the process to the Virginia Supreme Court, who appointed two Special Masters to draw the maps.

The final version of the maps bring some significant changes to representation in Hampton Roads.

For example, the second congressional district, represented by Elaine Luria, now includes more rural areas like southern Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Isle of Wight county. It previously included parts of the Peninsula.

All of Norfolk is now in the third congressional district, represented by Bobby Scott. Parts of Norfolk were previously in the second district. Luria lives in Norfolk, so now she lives outside of the district. It is unclear what her plans are for re-election. Members of Congress do not have to live in the district they represent.

The fourth district used to include a large portion of Chesapeake and areas west. It now does not come into Hampton Roads, except for the western part of Southampton County.

The court also issued new maps for the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate. Previous versions of the maps had several incumbent lawmakers drawn into the same districts.

Longtime State Senator Louise Lucas announced plans to run for re-election.

After reviewing the final redistricting maps released by The Supreme Court of VA, I am proud to announce that I will be running for re-election in the 18th Senatorial District. I look forward to continuing to fight for the people of Portsmouth and Chesapeake in the 18th. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) December 29, 2021

During the process, the Special Masters allowed for public comments and in a written memo said they used the public comments to make adjustments to issue the final maps.