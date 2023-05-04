Virginia Symphony Orchestra to perform 'The Music of Star Wars,' aptly, on May 4

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tonight, Star Wars fans can enjoy a special performance at the Ferguson Center to celebrate May the Fourth.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is performing its “The Music of Star Wars” show, where the orchestra chorus will perform favorites from the iconic soundtracks. VSO will be joined by chorus members from Bethel High School, Phoebus High School and Hampton High School in the show.

Music from the original Star Wars trilogy, the prequel trilogy, the sequel trilogy, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Mandalorian will be played. Additionally, music from the video games Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II will be performed.

The show starts at 7:30 tonight (aptly, on May 4) at the Ferguson Center. As of this writing, tickets are still available here.