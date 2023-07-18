Virginia Symphony to play Frank Sinatra hits at free concert in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Attention Frank Sinatra fans! You have the opportunity to hear the Virginia Symphony play his greatest hits for free this weekend.

The symphony is putting on a free concert on Sunday, July 23 at Town Point Park, where they’ll pay homage to Sinatra and the Great American Songbook. In addition to Sinatra’s catalog, the concert will feature the music of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and other American composers.

Acclaimed singer and fan-favorite Nick Ziobro will be providing vocals, VSO says. The program includes classics like Moon River, The Way You Look Tonight, My Way and more.

The concert will start at 8:30 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. on Sunday. Town Point Park opens at 6 p.m.

For more details, click here.