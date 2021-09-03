Watch
Virginia Task Force 2 heading to New Jersey to assist with recovery efforts after Ida

Virginia Beach Fire Department Photographer Ray Smith
VA-TF2 New Jersey Ida response (September 2)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 22:16:00-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Local help is on the way for people in the northeast who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) activated 27 members of Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) for a Mission Ready Package-Water and East Coast Cache to support the Blue Federal Gov. Incident Support Team.

The team is headed to Hillsborough, New Jersey, after the remnants of the storm left several people dead and caused massive flooding in the state and in New York.

VATF-2 helped with response efforts in Surfside, Florida, after the deadly partial condo collapse in June.

