Virginia teacher creates school bass fishing team: 'It's really brought our community together'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Tight lines and the great outdoors. There's nothing like fishing.

A Chesterfield County high school is taking it to the next level, hoping students catch something big.

L.C. Bird High School has the only bass fishing team in the county.

Health and PE teacher Crystal Barker, who grew up fishing, hatched the idea.

"To me, it was just such a normalcy in life," Barker said. “And to not have them be able to experience that was something that I wanted to try and change."

The student fishing team competes in tournaments, but Barker said a student could catch something bigger.

“From community college, all the way up to Division I, now is representing bass fishing as a sport, as well as a scholarship opportunity," she said.

Barker was so excited about the idea that she expanded it into a fishing club, inviting students and their families to join in the fun.

"I just have really enjoyed seeing how much this sport and just the love of nature has been shared with so many students and families," Barker said. "It's really brought our community together in a different way."

